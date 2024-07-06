Community reacts to Manawa dam flooding

MANAWA (NBC 26) — The people of Manawa are allowed back into their homes after the land surrounding this dam was over run forcing many to evacuate.



People are flocking to this dam in Manawa Friday evening to see the damage brought on by heavy rain.

I'm Pari Apostolakos and I spoke with some onlookers about what they experienced during the flooding that followed.

A flash flood warning was issued Friday in Manawa when heavy rain caused the land surrounding the dam to collapse. Two evacuation areas were set up for people asked to evacuate.

They closed around 6:30 p.m.

Natasha Knapp has lived in Manawa for 30 years. She stopped by the dam Friday night.

She says the place where so many people would go to fish is now gone.

"It is just heartbreaking and insane," Knapp said. "Everybody will pull together. This is a great community and just stay Manawa strong together."

Brady Dallman grew up in Manawa. He says the basement of his parents house was flooded by more than a foot of water Friday. He tells me something his grandmother said surprised him.

"She's, you know, 90 and she's never seen anything like this in 90 years," Dallman said. "So seeing that and hearing that its pretty crazy."

The city has now canceled its rodeo parade, originally scheduled for Saturday.

If people are in need of services because of flood damage the city asks that you call 2-1-. In Manawa, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.