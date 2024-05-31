57-year-old man found dead in building fire

FRANKLIN (NBC 26) — A 9-1-1 call came in to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department just before 11 p.m. Thursday about a building engulfed in flames. While crews fought the fire, they found a body.



The Sheriff's Department is not releasing the man's name.

NBC 26 spoke to his family at the site of the fire, they were not willing to talk on the record at this time.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.

A man found dead in a building fire. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Kewaunee County where the 9-1-1 call came in Thursday night.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department says just before 11 p.m. Thursday a neighbor called 9-1-1 about a building engulfed in flames in the township of Franklin.

Crews from three fire departments went to the building on Manitowoc road. Neighbors say the crews arrived after 11 p.m. and stayed at least a few hours.

The sheriff's office says while fighting the fire the body of a 57-year-old man was found inside.

The sheriff told us over the phone that the man was the only person at the property during the fire. The sheriff also says the building is a total loss.

We also tried to speak with the family, but they were not willing to talk with us at this time.