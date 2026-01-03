Hannah Dugan resigns as Milwaukee County Judge in a letter to Governor Evers

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan has sent in her resignation letter to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Saturday.

Dugan sent the letter following the trials against her after being accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Adela Tesnow For the first time in months, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan appeared in federal court as her trial approaches its Dec. 15 start date.

The letter starts with Dugan expressing how honored and blessed she was for having been entrusted by those in living in Wisconsin to have her as the elected judge. She then goes on to talk about her time as judge.

She concludes the letter with her resignation and requests that the governor will make it so her resignation would be immediate.

"The Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County Branch 31 rather than have the fate of that Court rest in the partisan fight in the state legislature," she wrote.

