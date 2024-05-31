Youth tennis coach charged with child sex crimes could face additional charges

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Local youth tennis coach, Joshua Denault, appeared in court Friday to face multiple felony charges including child enticement and child sexual exploitation.



Court documents said he took inappropriate videos of underage girls during his training sessions.



Prosecutors said in court Friday that the full investigation of Denault's videos will be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks and more charges could follow.

Investigators said there could be dozens of victims involved in the case.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

40-year old Joshua Denault made a virtual appearance at the Brown County Courthouse Friday morning.

He faces multiple felony charges including child enticement and child sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors said these crimes happened when he was youth tennis coach at Four Seasons tennis club in Allouez.

According to a criminal complaint, he took inappropriate videos of underage girls during his training sessions.

Prosecutors say he took videos over several years.

"It's quite complicated due to the nature of the videos," assistant district attorney, Brian Dorsey, said.

Investigators said there could be dozens of victims involved. Therefore, prosecutors say it's likely that additional charges will be given.

"The officers are hard at work and we expect to have definitive answers here on charges here very soon," Dorsey said.

State prosecutors said they spoke with Denault's attorney and both sides acknowledge that any additional charges will be made after Denault's next court appearance on June 6