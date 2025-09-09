WPS puts part of former downtown Green Bay headquarters up for sale

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is selling part of its downtown Green Bay property after its former headquarters were demolished.

According to online marketplace LoopNet, the land is being listed as a "multifamily development."

WPS Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen says the company will evaluate all offers they receive before completing a sale.

"We are seeing early interest in our downtown Green Bay site, but have not determined a time frame for when a sale of the property could be completed," Cullen told NBC 26 in an email.

The land is being divided up into two phases. WPS says the first phase is ready for redevelopment. The second phase is going through remediation work to meet environmental standards and be ready for redevelopment in the future.

"We will be working with interested parties and area stakeholders to ensure the site is successfully redeveloped and benefits the downtown Green Bay area for years to come," Cullen said.