Last WPS building coming down in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The largest and last building at the former WPS site was being demolished Wednesday afternoon.

Matt Cullen, spokesman with Wisconsin Public Service, tells NBC 26 that full demolition of the seven-story building should be finished in the first half of this year.

The future of the property remains uncertain.

"At this time, we do not have any updates to share regarding our plan to sell the property in the future," Cullen said. "We continue to evaluate our options for the site, and our commitment remains on ensuring that it is successfully redeveloped to benefit the Green Bay area well into the future."

