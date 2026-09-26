DENMARK (NBC26) — The Village of Denmark community came together to watch homemade soapbox cars race down Pine Street, part of the First Annual Denmark Derby.



The event was put on with help from 50 volunteers, local businesses and local farmers.

Community member Kevin Konkol wanted to provide a unique, family-friendly event for the community.

Racers were judged on creativity and speed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Saturday afternoon, bales of hay line Pine street in Denmark, marking the course for homemade soap box derby carts.

“Great experience for our community," Kevin Konkol, the founder of the Denmark Derby, says.

Racers are judged by their speed and creativity.

“I dressed up like Donkey Kong," Adam Bergelin, race winner, says.

There are seven teams, competing for first place at the first ever Denmark Derby.

“This was meant to be a joke and just help the community and everything, and we ended up winning it, so this is huge, surprising," Bergelin says. "I still can’t believe I won, like this is insane.”

The event was started by community member Kevin Konkol.

“For the past four years, I had this idea and thought it would be a great little event for Denmark," he says. "I just thought, lets get something new, something different that people could get excited about.”

WATCH THE BROADCAST STORY HERE:

"Wonderful day, beautiful people" Denmark celebrates first annual soapbox race

More than 50 volunteers, local businesses and local farmers helped make it possible.

“This community is wonderful, just the support they show," Konkol says. "Whether it’s coming out, whether it’s supporting, volunteering, donating, this community really does a good job, and that’s what I love about small communities.”

Konkol says he’s happy with the turnout, and he’s looking forward for many more years of the now annual tradition.

“I’m hoping next year it's even gets bigger," he says. "Wonderful day. Beautiful people."

