Women's shelter wants bigger capacity, more flexible dates

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — St. John's Ministries Women's Shelter is asking the Green Bay Common Council to increase its emergency shelter capacity from 58 to 70 women as colder months approach and demand continues to rise.

The shelter, which has operated for three years, has never had to turn a woman away. However, leadership says they're preparing for increased need based on recent trends.

"The most we've seen in-shelter was last season at 57," said Tony Schneider, Saint John's Ministries community engagement director. "But, we also saw 16 nights last season with over 50 women in-shelter ... So, we are expecting to reach that capacity of 58 either this year or in the years to follow."

The capacity increase would not add any more beds to the shelter, but would make it possible for women to stay in an overflow space on couches, floor mats, or recliners if needed.

The organization is also requesting to extend its shelter season beyond the current November through April time frame. The expansion would allow for a new kind of program, while maintaining the goal of getting women into homes of their own.

"We're not trying to offer year-round emergency shelter," Schneider said. "Maybe [we would] have a few other eligibility requirements for those individuals, [like] ladies who are employed but can't afford a place to stay. We're not sure what that's going to look like," Schneider said.

Shelter Operations Manager Deanna Holmes said providing a women-only space for those who have experienced trauma is important.

"Straight up, they've been assaulted or abused," she said. "Now, with having a safe place to themselves, they can talk openly. We're here to listen."

Holmes said the community should change its perspective on homelessness.

"These are our sisters. They really are, and they're in a time of need where they need us the most and we all need to be there for them. We have to get rid of the stigma that's behind being unhoused," Holmes said.

The Green Bay Common Council will vote on Saint John's request at their meeting next week. The shelter is also seeking volunteers for the upcoming busy season.

