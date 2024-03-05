Woman charged with dealing fentanyl at day care back in court

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Tatiana Quinones, the 21-year-old De Pere woman charged with storing and selling fentanyl at a local day care facility, returned to court Tuesday.



21-year-old Tatiana Quinones is accused of storing and selling fentanyl at a day care in Green Bay. Quinones was back in court Tuesday here at the Brown County courthouse.

Quinones worked at Green Bay Academy until her arrest in January.

She is facing charges for allegedly selling 50 fentanyl pills to a confidential informant in the day care's parking lot.

A criminal complaint stated Quinones stored the pills inside the day care.

The day care has since closed permanently after its license was revoked.

Quinones' arraignment was postponed another month because she still does not have a lawyer.

"We're waiting for appointment of counsel from the public defender's office," Judge Beau Liegeois said. "They made contact with 423 private bar attorneys, and no one's been willing to accept the case yet."

Her bond was set at $75,000 back in January.

Quinones is expected back in court April 15. We'll continue to follow this case for you.