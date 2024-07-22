Wisconsinites react to Pres. Biden dropping out of race

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — NBC 26 hit the streets Monday to speak with people from across northeast Wisconsin about how they feel now that President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 election.



Meet voters from across northeast Wisconsin, and one tourist from Italy, sharing thoughts on Biden's decision

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago

The party may have a virtual roll call to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the convention

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

People are still talking about Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race for president. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Green Bay. I talked to people from across northeast Wisconsin and beyond about their reactions to Biden's withdrawal.

I ran into Taylor Boerboom at the Howard Commons splash pad Monday morning.

"I think just having some new fresh blood in the system will do good," Boerboom said.

She says she votes every year.

"I was hesitant towards voting either way, but now that there is a new option [it] gives me a little bit more hope," she said.

Gail Santy of Green Bay says she's still uncertain what she'll do.

"This election is a mess," Santy said on Broadway Avenue Monday afternoon. "I just don't know what to do, maybe I'll vote independent this year."

Giorgio Terranova is visiting Green Bay from Italy, but says he still cares who becomes U.S. President.

"As a person who live[s] in Europe, [I think in] America it's important to have a president that is sensible to the question[s] of the world," Terranova said.

Denise Weeks volunteers at the Democratic Party of Brown County. She says she's looking forward to volunteering at the Democratic National Convention. Weeks says she welcomed the news that Biden was stepping down as a candidate.

"I was kind of glad because of all the conflict that's been going on, all the people who were saying 'I support him, I don't support him,' and each day it seemed like one or two people that were behind him decided to go, you know, not back him anymore," Weeks said outside the party offices.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago next month. But, for now, it's unclear if the party will first hold a virtual roll call to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the event. In Green Bay Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.