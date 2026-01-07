Wisconsin woman who claimed Virgin Mary vision moves closer to sainthood after 160 years

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has formally opened the cause for canonization of Adele Brice, a Belgian immigrant who claimed to see the Virgin Mary in 1859 in what is now Champion, Wisconsin.

Bishop David L. Ricken issued an official edict this week beginning the process that could eventually lead to Brice's sainthood, more than 160 years after her reported vision.

"By the grace of God and the authority apostolic sea, I David L. Ricken, the Bishop of Green Bay, issue the following edict," Ricken said during the formal announcement.

Church leaders describe Brice as humble, faithful and persevering. The Belgian immigrant lived in what is now Champion when she reported seeing the Virgin Mary in October 1859 while taking items to a mill.

"And one day, October of 1859, while she was taking items to the mill, we believe the Virgin Mary appeared to Adele," said Father John Girotti, vicar general of the curia for the Diocese of Green Bay.

From that moment, Brice devoted her life to teaching the faith and started a school that continues to operate more than 150 years later.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Champion, built at the site where the Marian apparition reportedly occurred, now attracts around 200,000 visitors annually from around the world.

"We've had people from all over the world here," said Father Anthony Stephens, rector of the shrine. "I love coming down here, I sense Mary's presence and her maternal care."

The growing interest in Brice's story prompted church officials to begin the canonization process.

"It's very grassroots, it's very organic but more and more people are wondering if Adele is a saint, that's why we're beginning this process," Girotti said.

As part of the canonization cause, the diocese is collecting stories of Brice's good deeds and any reported miracles associated with her. The evidence will eventually be sent to the Vatican for review.

"If there are two miracles associated with Adele Brice, than she would be declared a saint," Girotti said.

The journey to sainthood will likely take years. People with stories of how Brice affected their lives can submit them online through the Diocese of Green Bay and at the shrine.

