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Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field draws fans from across the country for historic college matchup

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field draws fans from across the country for historic college matchup
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GREEN BAY (NBC26) — College football fans descended on Lambeau Field Sunday, turning the iconic Green Bay stadium into a sea of Badger red and Fighting Irish blue for a matchup that meant far more to many attendees than just the final score.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field draws fans from across the country for historic college matchup

For Preston Ver Steeg, a Wisconsin fan who made the roughly 7-hour drive from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the game was a chance to watch his brother play on a professional stage.

"I'm rooting for Wisconsin, Roll Badgers let's go baby," Ver Steeg said.

His brother, Thomas Heiberger, is a linebacker for the Wisconsin Badgers.

"I have not been to Lambeau, so it's so exciting to be in something different than a college stadium and having a college game at an NFL stadium should be super excited," Ver Steeg said.

For Notre Dame fan Ken Murphy, the trip from South Carolina carried a deeper personal meaning.

"My father was a Bart Starr fan, he loved Green Bay, we never got a chance to come here, so I'm here for him more than anything," Murphy said.

Murphy made the 14-hour drive to Green Bay for his first visit to Lambeau Field, where he also reunited with friends he sees once a year through Notre Dame's fantasy football camp.

"We drove 14 hours to come up here, it's awesome, the energy, everything about Wisconsin, I love it," Murphy said.

"It's a small reunion, we have the fantasy camp here, we have quite a showing," Murphy said.

Badger and Irish fans filled the stands side by side, kicking off what both fan bases hope will be a long and memorable football season.

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