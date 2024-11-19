What happened to the Cambria Hotel? Why a local business calls it 'a blessing in disguise'

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — One year ago, the Asheville Square lot was set to be the location of the Cambria Hotel. Today, the lot remains empty, even after businesses were given notice to leave. Despite delays, developers still plan to use the space.



Video shows the Asheville Square in Ashwaubenon still a vacant lot after the Cambria Hotel was proposed to be there.



The four-story hotel was approved by the Village Board in November 2023.



Acts 1:8 Foundation says contract disagreements led the organization to drop out of the deal.



The organization is still reviewing options for the site. Staff say they prefer to develop the land instead of sell it.



Acts 1:8 is also considering retail spaces instead of a hotel.

"We're going to hang onto it till we have to," Jeff Van Beaver, Acts 1:8 Ministry founder, said.

Last November, the village of Ashwaubenon approved a plan to build four-story hotel near Lambeau field.

Located off Oneida St., the four story Cambria Hotel was set to be built on the Asheville Square property, which owned by Acts 1:8 Foundation.

"This area is just phenomenal," Beaver said.

Once approved to build, businesses in the Asheville Square were forced out, including Bob Klenke's Frame of Mind shop, which relocated just down the street at 969 Waube Ln.

"It was a blessing in disguise," Klenke said.

Business is fine now, he said, but it wasn't the easiest transition.

"When you're told you have to get out fast, it's a pretty scary thing," Klenke said. "You don't know where you're going to go, what you're going to do."

At Asheville Square, Beaver said the organization's plans to build the Cambria Hotel fell apart due to contract disagreements with partners.

The Village of Ashwaubenon rejected the foundation's attempt to extend the development plan in October, which means the organization will have to go through the full approval process again once a concrete plan is created.

"It was very difficult for us to have to let them know that we were going to be developing that property because then they have to find a new home," Beaver said. "Acts 1:8 tried to negotiate with the developer and the developer wanted to change the contract quite substantially and we decided that was not in the best interest of our organization."

Beaver said the foundation still wants to develop the land and they're asking for community help to find a new business partner.

He said he'd consider building retail spaces instead of a hotel

For Klenke, he said he is making the most of his new spot.

He officially moved out of his shop at Asheville Square on Dec. 24 and opened business at its new location on Jan. 2.

"It's amazing how many people still go to the old site and walk up and see that little sign that says we've moved, and they come right down (to our new location) and it's just great," Klenke said.

Acts 1:8 Ministry said until they’re able to sort out a new plan, the lot will be available to rent out during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The organization encourages people to provide feedback and recommendations by calling (920) 336-4339.