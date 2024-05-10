Watch Now
WFRV-TV employee is need of a new heart; community fundraiser for Shaun Kornusky

Shaun Kornusky is in line for a new heart after suffering through a life-threatening heart condition.
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 10, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A fundraiser at Stadium View for a WFRV-TV employee, who's in line for a new heart.

The benefit supports Shaun Kornusky, a husband and father of two who is going through the heart transplant process.

Kornusky has a life-threatening heart condition that he's had since the age of 12.

Now, his family is raising funds for medical expenses and other financial needs as he stays in the hospital.

The family's goal is to raise $500,000. So far, they have raised more than $10,000.

Kornusky works at WFRV-TV.

People who attend Friday's fundraiser can win prizes.

You can also donate online by clickinghere.

