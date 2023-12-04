Welcome to Green Bay! It's Been Waiting for you!: Swift entrance to Lambeau Field

Video shows Taylor Swift arriving at Lambeau Field.

Two vehicles drove the star and her entourage.

She had a few friends with her.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Pop Star Taylor Swift made a quick entrance into the loading zone of Lambeau Field just before six o'clock. Two tinted vehicles drove up, bringing Swift and her friends.

Fans cheered as Swift got out of the vehicle and the cars attempted to block her from camera views.

As Swift entered the back-entrance she waved to her fans.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour and speculation has followed the weeks and days leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game.

Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a tight-end on the Chiefs.