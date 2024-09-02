'Welcome home!': Staff, hundreds welcome newest additions to wildlife sanctuary

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Otters are back at Bay Beach after a two-year hiatus.



Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary introduced hundreds to Renee and Oscar

The two North American River Otters are the first for the sanctuary since their previous ones passed away in 2022

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Sunday afternoon, staff at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary were joined by hundreds to welcome North American river otters Renee and Caesar to their new home within the park.

The inseparable duo was rescued from Louisiana and transported to Bay Beach with the help of sponsors and volunteers. They then stayed in quarantine as they got acclimated to their surroundings.

Renee and Caesar are the sanctuary's first otters since their previous otters, Sadie and Sammy, passed away from old age in 2022.

Sanctuary Superintendent Steve Lakatos was overjoyed for people to meet the adorable additions to their otter legacy.

"I had only been here for maybe the last four or five years of Sammy and Sadie's lives, but very quickly I could see what these guys meant to the community."

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary adds that introducing Renee and Caesar was just the kickoff of their first annual month-long celebration — aptly titled "Ottertoberfest." Events will take place all September long with their Otter Odyssey program on Sundays from 2-2:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Woodland Building Otter Exhibit!

The sanctuary is also inviting people back here on September 21st for their Walk with Wildlife Event, benefiting the animals they treat at the sanctuary. The event starts at 8 am and will last until 12:30 pm. You can find more information here.