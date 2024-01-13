Weathering the storm in the family diner that never sleeps

Video shows the interior of Black Stone Family Restaurant, which has been open for more than 100 years

The diner stays open 24 hours a day; rain, snow, or shine

Why one regular customer isn't letting the winter storm keep him from his daily routine

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Open for more than 100 years, Black Stone Family Restaurant has seen its share of snow storms. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Green Bay, where one diner is open for business 24 hours a day no matter the weather.

"I come here usually every day."

Ron Burkart says he's been a customer at the Black Stone Family

Restaurant for 65 years.

"You see all kinds here. And it's really a family place, people come here with their kids and everything, and their ice cream is excellent here."

Some people might find it hard to think about ice cream on such a cold and snowy day. But Burkart, a former truck driver, is not letting the winter storm keep him away.

"That's just part of Wisconsin, you know? Snow is here."

Line cook Hunter Selissen is on a 12-hour shift in the kitchen, and he's no stranger to working in a storm.

"I remember a couple of years we would have to shovel the doors every couple hours."

He says it's not as busy as usual, but they'll stay open all night.

"All the regulars usually make it here and they have today."

The blizzard warning ends at noon on Saturday. Reporting in Green Bay, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.