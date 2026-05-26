GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Many veterans, their families and the organizations that support them threw flowers into the Fox River Monday, honoring service members who have died in the line of duty.

At Admiral Flatley Park in Downtown Green Bay, dozens gathered for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Lead speaker and commander of the Wisconsin Disabled American Veterans, Tiffany Koehler, told stories of Veterans who have died in the line of duty, including the Ashley Pruitt, one of the 13 service members who have died in the Iran War this year

“This march, while supporting military actions in Iran, her aircraft crashed in Western Iraq," she said. "From Isaac Davis, to Ashley Pruitt, we pause today to remember and reflect on every life given during every service to this country.... We mourn, we reflect, and we carry on."

Mayor Eric Genrich spoke about coming together for America

“To me it’s always a time for all of us, elected officials, citizens, to think about what we’re doing for our country, how we’re serving our communities," he said.

Others watched on with stories and history of their own.

“It’s personal to me because my second great grandfather was killed at the Battle of Utoy Creek," Leamon Duncan, Chapter president of the Captain Hendrick Aupaumut Chapter within the Wisconsin Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, said.

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“We mourn, we reflect and we carry on" Green Bay Memorial Day Ceremony draws dozens

“I have a four-times great grandfather who fought in the Philadelphia Militia, and every generation of my family from then on has been in the military," Valerie Plasky, president of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said. “My grandson is now the ninth generation of my family to serve in the military, so I’m very proud of that.”

Overall, the mood was thankful.

“It’s so important to remember the people who came before us and fought for our freedom," Plasky said.

As many patriotic organizations took their turn walking along the Fox River and throwing flowers into the water

“The flowers are wonderful because it’s just a small reminder of the sacrifices that they made," Plasky said.

Speakers also took the time to thank first responders who have died.