'We made a big step forward tonight', three approved GBAPS topics you need to know

A waiver was approved to have Green Bay Area Public Schools start before Sept. 1 for the 2024-25 school year. This will allow schools to be closed in time for the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24-26).



A 6-to-1 vote approves the motion to remove the relocation of district office building (DOB) from the district's master plan in the near future.



Katherine Johnson Academy of Enriched Virtual Learning voted to be maintained and improved upon.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Online schooling, the NFL Draft and the centralized location of Green Bay Area Public Schools District building were three of significant topics discussed at Monday's board meeting.

Reviewing Katherine Johnson Academy of Enriched Virtual Learning (KJA) was first of the three to be discussed.

When looking at low enrollment numbers, KJA was considered as an option to remove, but a recommendation suggested maintaining the program.

People in favor of keeping the program say that KJA will help with attendance needs, behavioral support and help close learning gaps.

The decision was then made to keep the program.

"The board of education recognizes KJ academy as one program and virtual enhanced learning as an important modality," James Lyerly, a Green Bay Area Public School District board member, said. "The board encourages the district to grow the program to be a sustainable school."

In what was one of the quicker decisions made at the meeting, a waiver that will be sent to the Board of Education allows district schools to start the 2024-25 school year before Sept. 1.

This would allow for schools to close just before the 2025 NFL Draft which is set to happen on April 24-26.

The topic of the potential relocation of the district building was one of the final items discussed.

The biggest factors included the pricey relocation of district offices and departments in other spaces, which included other schools, and considering community concern.

"My 'no' vote reflects what the community is interested in and that's not the way to do," GBAPS Board Member, Andrew Becker, said. "It is not to spend this money to do a huge chunk right now, but I'd like to see what could happen naturally over the next few years."

The decision to remove the relocation from the master plan was eventually approved in a 6-1 vote.

Regarding the master plan of the district, many board members agreed that the district will continue to be focused on being pioneers in connecting with students and the community as whole.