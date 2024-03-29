'We get back more out of this than we give:' Volunteers help thousands file taxes for free

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Taxes, most of us dread them and the documents don't always make a lot of sense. NBC 26's Pari Apostolakos spoke with volunteers from a service that makes it easier for thousands of people every year.



Meet the volunteers helping thousands of people file their taxes for free in northeast Wisconsin

Tax Aide is run by the AARP Foundation

In northeast Wisconsin volunteers are in a different neighborhood every day of the week helping people file their taxes until April 12

Taxes. Most of us dread them and documents like this don't always make a lot of sense. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in downtown Green Bay. I spoke with volunteers from a service that makes it easier for thousands of people every year.

"The word taxes scares most people," Retired math teacher Steve Lapacz said. "We find that we can take that scare out of the process."

Lapacz has been helping people do their taxes for free for 17 years. He says one of his most fulfilling moments happened just this week when he helped a woman get $9,000 back.

"She was happy as a lark," he said. "We get back more out of this than we give."

Tax aide, run by AARP, seeks to help low income people and the elderly file their taxes for free. But district coordinator Tom Burzinski says they can help almost anybody.

"Taxes are confusing," Burzinski said. "The tax rules change almost every year. [A lot] of people just don't have the technical skills or the tax preparation skills."

Burzinski says in northeast Wisconsin this year, Tax Aide will help about 2,100 people file and return more than $2.5 million.

He says they're always looking for volunteers and no previous experience is necessary.

Tax Aide's last day for appointments is April 12. In Green Bay Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.