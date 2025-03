GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cheese makers from all over the country were in northeast Wisconsin vying for a prestigious honor.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was held at the Resch Expo this week. Vendors from 31 states and Puerto Rico submitted 2,414 entries, all of which will be intimately scrutinized, no matter the type of cheese.

The winner is set to be announced Thursday afternoon. Watch live below: