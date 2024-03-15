WATCH: Exclusive police video catching noisy downtown drivers

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In late February, I looked into the surge of noisy drivers in downtown Green Bay. Now, with exclusive police video, we have a closer look into the numerous traffic stops, what police were saying during the busy night and how they're handling the problem.



Exclusive dash cam footage shows a few of the many traffic stops Green Bay police made on the evening of the warmest February day on record.



Police say warmer weather means more incidents involving noisy drivers. Police made 13 traffic stops on the night of Feb. 27.



Police confirm there will be an increased presence in the downtown area for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On a record-setting warm night in late February, I reported police made 13 traffic stops in and around downtown.

The sounds, the property manager told me, keep tenants up at night. While others downtown filed complaints about safety.

"It feels like it's June," One Green Bay police officer said.

"I know, we are in the middle of summer cold. It's February," another officer said.

Officers shared their disbelief about the weather and discussed what's behind the ruckus.

"They're in car clubs, they get their cars all souped up and they literally drive down Main St. in the city, make a loop, come back out and come back," one officer said. "They've done it six times today."

In addition to the surge of stops and citations, Police placed a police car along Washington St. to deter speeding and noise.

City ordinance states that "excessive noise from motor vehicles is a serious hazard to the public health and welfare, safety, and quality of life."

The law also says drivers are "prohibited from creating or allowing any unreasonably loud, disturbing, and unnecessary noise."

"I think we're making it known that we're not going to put up with this," an officer said. "I can't imagine trying to live down here or trying to go to dinner like,"

With the St. Patrick's Day holiday coming up, Police say there will be an increased police presence downtown.

Next week, I'll speak with a mechanic who's worked on many cars that are getting louder downtown.