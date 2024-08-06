Voters react to Walz as Harris' running mate

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — There were mixed reactions around Green Bay Tuesday after Vice President Kamala Harris announced her pick for running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.



Video shows supporters for Harris' decision to choose Gov. Walz as her running mate.

Others, who told me they lean conservative, weren't warm to the pairing and said they did not want to share their thoughts on camera.

Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will be in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon for a rally.

After serving for 12 years in Congress, Gov. Walz was elected governor in 2018 and again in 2022.

There were mixed reactions across town.

Among supporters, many said they look forward to how the partnership will pair against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance.

"I'm originally from Minnesota. He's always found a way to work both sides together, to come together and agree on what's best for the people of Minnesota," said Andrew Teale, who lives in Green Bay.

"I'm excited, I'm actually energized," said Ben Wright from Texas, who's visiting Green Bay. "Walz just seems like a genuine decent man and our politics have been pretty toxic and I'd like to see some Midwest decency brought to Washington."

"Adding in a VP candidate that represents Midwest values I think is important so I'd like to see how that goes," said Michael Dobbertin downtown Green Bay.

I also spoke with people who say they lean conservative and didn't seem excited about the pick or the pair of Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. They didn't want to share their thoughts on camera.

