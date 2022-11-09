Watch Now
Voters approve Green Bay Area Public School District's $92.6 million referendum

Tyler Job
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 09, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An overwhelming majority of people voted to approve the Green Bay Area Public School District's $92.6 million referendum during the Nov. 8 midterms.

About 69 percent of people voted "yes" on the referendum.

According to the district, the $92.6 million will be used for facility projects, student and community safety, secondary school upgrades, and improvements to some playgrounds.

"The passage of this referendum will make a significant difference in our ability to provide safe and healthy schools, where students can learn, play and compete," Board President Laura McCoy and Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer wrote to families. "It is our plan to begin immediately in obtaining bids and contracting with vendors in order to start many of the projects by late spring/summer."

With the referendum now approved, that means the school tax rate will be $8 per $1,000 of fair market value. If the referendum failed, the mill rate would have been $4.55 per $1,000 of fair market value.

Regardless, school officials say the district's mill rate is the lowest in decades.

