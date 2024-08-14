Voter turnout higher than anticipated, ballot reading machines replaced

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — At Green Bay City Hall Tuesday afternoon, the central count area for votes is bustling with dozens of people. City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says as of 4 p.m. on Election Day, four wards have needed more ballots, an indication participation is higher than anticipated.

Jeffreys says they've received about 5,800 absentee ballots.

She says people in some wards who have standing requests for absentee ballots did not receive them on time because of confusion caused by recent redistricting.

"The lines were redistricted mid-decade, which is unusual for any state," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys says everyone who experienced the delay did eventually receive a ballot. She also says four ballot reading machines, not reading properly due to age, were replaced Tuesday.