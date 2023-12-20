Victory Tuesday? Green Bay Packers spreading holiday cheer across the city

The Green Bay Packers were busy Tuesday surprising veterans, giving students new bikes, and celebreating 21 years of Touchdowns for Hunger.



Kenny Clark, Patrick Taylor, and Dontayvion Wicks were among the many players giving back to the community.



Touchdown for Hunger is in its 21st season this year. The program has raised $1.8 million since it started in 2002.

My first stop was at the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, where six Packers players came out to surprise local veterans — taking photos with fans and passing out treats.

Offensive tackle Yosh Nijman was one of the six players part of the surprise visit.

"I know it means a lot to them," Nijman said. "I know growing up as a kid, seeing my favorite football players on TV was awesome, but even getting to meet them was even better."

"It's just really neat that our Packers can have that time to do that with our people," Clinic Administrator Tim Deacy said.

He said the clinic and the Packers have partnered together for years.

The Green Bay Packers Foundation was established in 1986 "as a vehicle to assure continued contributions to charity."

I then traveled to Howe Elementary school to see defensive tackle Kenny Clark hand out a different kind of vehicle. He introduced a new program that teaches students how to ride a bike. This was in partnership with All Kids Bike.

"Being able to see these kids come out, you know, they were all excited," Clark said. "They didn't care that I was here, they were like let me get to these bikes."

My last stop was at Paul's Pantry where rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks helped celebrate Sargento's 21st season of Touchdowns for Hunger.

"You never know who might be struggling with hunger," Wicks said. "I'm glad that Sargento is doing it's part to feed the people in our community."

The mission of community service doesn’t end. Louie Gentine of Sargento says this should encourage the community to root for more touchdowns, but also take the time to give back any way you can.