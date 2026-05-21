Vendors hope for a less rainy season as the Farmers Market on Broadway returns

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Farmers Market on Broadway returns to Green Bay, with more than 100 vendors selling fresh food and hand-made items.



The Farmers Market on Broadway season started on Wednesday, May 20.

The Wednesday market features 118-130 different vendors.

The Saturday Farmers Market begins on May 23.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Vibes are very high,” Molly Gray Ivanovska, On Broadway special events manager, said during the first Farmers Market of the 2026 season.

It was a sunny Wednesday, and Broadway Street was packed.

“It's our first farmers market of the season," Gray Ivanovska said. "We've got food trucks, we have live music, we’ve got beautiful produce and flowers.”

Last year, it was raining for many of the farmers markets, so people are hoping this year will be different.

“It’s going to be a good season, I hope, for all of us," John Roake, a long time volunteer with On Broadway and the farmers market, said.

People take the market as a chance to stock up on fresh food.

"You know where it’s coming from and supporting small businesses and what not," Hayden Weininger, a farmers market regular, said.

While others look for handmaid items.

“All the variety of things to look at," Gianna Hopke, a market attendee on Wednesday, said.

While enjoying the day, customers are helping small businesses thrive and bringing the community together.

"It's fun to be able to show off what individual communities and small farms and families have to offer to the world around them and what not, and yeah it's just a beautiful way to connect and grow a community," Isaac Hopke, a market attendee on Wednesday, said.

Watch the broadcast story: