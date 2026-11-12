GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay honored military science and ROTC students at the annual Chancellor's Veterans Reception.



The reception was held at the Weidner Center Wednesday night.

Graduating seniors, and freshman with relatives who are veterans, were honored during the event.

There have been more than 980 graduates of the ROTC program, according to UWGB.

The university's choir and multiple speakers kicked off UWGB’S 21st annual Chancellor’s Veterans Reception.

Assistant professor of military science, Cpt. Misti Brosig, said the event honors veterans of all generations.

“So their sacrifices and their dedication doesn’t go unnoticed, whether it was you took the uniform off yesterday, or you took it off ten years ago, we still appreciate all the efforts you put in," Cpt. Brosig said.

The event also recognized UWGB students who are following in the footsteps of the veterans who came before.

“They’re big footsteps to fill," Olivia Fischer, a senior nursing cadet at UWGB, said. "But I’m excited for the opportunity to continue on because someone needs to do it.”

The chancellor gave the graduating ROTC seniors the chords during the reception.

“Putting on the uniform, it puts it in a whole new light, you kind of think of the sacrifices other people have made and what the uniform kind of symbolizes," Fischer said. "I don’t know, it’s very humbling.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

UWGB honors ROTC students during Veteran's Day reception

New ROTC students who have family members in the military, like freshman Ethan Freckmann, received a certificate of recognition.

“I’ve got a good bit of military background in my family," Freckmann said. "I have a high level of respect for the country and the service and the people who have served for it.”

Over time, there have been more than 980 students who’ve graduated the ROTC program, according to UWGB.

“It’s really important that they get the support and recognition for all the hard work that they’ve been putting in," Cpt. Brosig said.

On Wednesday, the students were able to show off their hard work in front of dozens of older veterans, while shedding light on why they feel Veterans Day is important.

“To say, hey, there are people still serving, and we need other people to step up," Fischer said.

“Think about those who came before us and fought for what we have today," Freckmann said.