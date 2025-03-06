U.S. Championship Cheese Contest winners announced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cheese makers from all over the country were in northeast Wisconsin vying for a prestigious honor.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was held at the Resch Expo this week. Vendors from 31 states and Puerto Rico submitted 2,414 entries, all of which will be intimately scrutinized, no matter the type of cheese.

The 2025 winners were announced Thursday afternoon. Check out the top 3 below.

First place:

Maker: Arethusa Cheese Team

Cheese: Arethusa Europa

Location:Arethusa Farm Dairy

Bantam, Connecticut

United States

Score: 98.89

Second place:

Maker: Team Doe Run

Cheese: St. Malachi Reserve

Location: The Farm at Doe Run

Coatesville, Pennsylvania

United States

Score: 98.88

Third place:

Maker: Lake Country Dairy

Cheese: Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan

Location: Lake Country Dairy/Schuman Cheese

Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

United States

Score: 98.81

For more results, visit the championship's official website here.