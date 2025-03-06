U.S. Championship Cheese Contest winners announced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Cheese makers from all over the country were in northeast Wisconsin vying for a prestigious honor.
The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was held at the Resch Expo this week. Vendors from 31 states and Puerto Rico submitted 2,414 entries, all of which will be intimately scrutinized, no matter the type of cheese.
The 2025 winners were announced Thursday afternoon. Check out the top 3 below.
First place:
Maker: Arethusa Cheese Team
Cheese: Arethusa Europa
Location:Arethusa Farm Dairy
Bantam, Connecticut
United States
Score: 98.89
Second place:
Maker: Team Doe Run
Cheese: St. Malachi Reserve
Location: The Farm at Doe Run
Coatesville, Pennsylvania
United States
Score: 98.88
Third place:
Maker: Lake Country Dairy
Cheese: Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan
Location: Lake Country Dairy/Schuman Cheese
Turtle Lake, Wisconsin
United States
Score: 98.81
For more results, visit the championship's official website here.