Urgent search for missing Green Bay man. Fox River search suspended

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police need your help in locating a missing Green Bay man.

Police said 21-year-old Victor Torres-Guadalupe was most recently heard from Tuesday night and was reported missing overnight.

Deputies said they found Victor's car in the parking lot at Pioneer Metal Finishing in Ashwaubenon. They said clothing and other personal items believed to belong to Victor were found near Riverway Marina in Ashwaubenon.

Police said following a search of the Fox River by other local law enforcement agencies and the Coast Guard, there is no further evidence that a person went into the water.

The search has been suspended.

Green Bay Investigative Division Capt. Jeff Brester said just because the search has stopped doesn't mean it can't continue.

"If we receive additional information, we'll continue the search in whatever area that we receive information about," Brester said. "Or even if it's not within the river if it's somewhere within the city of another jurisdiction, we'll check those areas also."

Police said Victor is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Victor's whereabouts, you're asked to call Green Bay Police. Their number is (920) 448-3200.

"We can always, we look," Brester said. "We find them nine out of ten times. It's just the miscommunication between people, 'I was going to be home at 9 o'clock, not 10 o'clock' type of thing. But you never know. But, the sooner the police can be involved and the public's involved helping us, the better our outcomes always are."