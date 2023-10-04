Coast Guard searches for missing person

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Authorities with the U.S. Coast Guard confirm they've been searching for a missing person for most of Wednesday morning.

NBC 26 was the only news crew on scene after initial reports.

Authorities were called to the Fox River around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for someone who possibly went into the water.

They confirm the missing person is a male, but they wouldn't provide any further details about his age or where he lives.

They say the missing person's keys, clothes and flip flops were found near the area, but they cannot find him.

Once NBC 26 arrived on scene, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard were swapping resources and returning to the Fox River, since the initial crew had been on scene for several hours.

MacLeod Hageman

Authorities with area police departments and the Brown County Sheriff's Office are also working to find the person.

Crews are searching along the shore, in the water, and they're also using a helicopter to get a better view of the Fox River to hopefully find him.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.