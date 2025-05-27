Update: W. Mason Street in Green Bay reopens after crash with serious injuries

UPDATE: W. Mason Street has reopened to traffic after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle resulted in serious injuries, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Mason Street and S. Locust Street at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, prompting a portion of the street to temporarily close.

Police say a 65-year-old New Franken man, the motorcyclist, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither the driver of the SUV nor any passengers reported any injuries.

According to police, the initial crash investigation indicates the SUV failed to yield to the motorcyclist's right of way.

W. Mason Street reopened to traffic at around 2:45 p.m. No further details are planned for release, police say.

