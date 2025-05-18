Watch Now
Update: Man dies from injuries sustained in motorized bicycle crash in Green Bay

Motorcycle crash
UPDATE: The 53-year-old Green Bay man injured in a crash between two motorized bicycles near downtown Green Bay has died, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say the man died at a local hospital on Sunday, and his identity is being withheld at this time.

No criminal charges are currently expected to be recommended against the other bicyclist involved in the crash, according to police.

Green Bay police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the 1300 block of Cherry St on Saturday, May 17. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 53-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries following a crash between two motorized bicycles near downtown Green Bay.

Green Bay police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the 1300 block of Cherry St.

The second cyclist involved in the crash was also injured but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
