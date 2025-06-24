Update: Girl dies from injuries after tree lands on her during storm

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 9-year-old girl who was hit and pinned under a fallen tree on Monday afternoon has passed away, according to her mother.

Mike Vanden Avond, a battalion chief with Green Bay Metro Fire, says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Blithe Street.

Vanden Avond said the girl was initially pinned under the tree, but neighbors rescued her using a floor jack.

9-year-old Rose Hendricks died from the injuries at 10:15 p.m. of Monday, her mother confirmed to NBC 26.

Her mother, Jayme Krystof, tells NBC 26 the tree narrowly missed Rose's brother. She says the family is working to put together a potential vigil.

A gofundme was set up to help the family with expenses related to the little girl's death.