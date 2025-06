GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A young girl was hit by a falling tree in Green Bay on Monday afternoon, knocked down by a fast-moving storm that whipped through the area.

Neighbors say the girl was pinned under the tree until first responders arrived.

This happened on Blithe Street on Green Bay's west side.

The girl was taken away by ambulance, and her condition is not known, neighbors said.

