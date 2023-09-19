UPDATE: Body camera footage released of large python found under hood of car

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — New body cam video above shows Green Bay Police trying to remove a large python under the hood of a car in the 2300 block of Pecan Street. Officers couldn't get the python safely removed from the car, so they drove the car to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Staff there safely removed the python from under the hood.

When we first reported this python story last week, the wildlife sanctuary's curator said the car owner was not the owner of the snake. Police said there is not a known permit for this kind of snake in Green Bay.