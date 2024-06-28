Up next, Door County! Green Bay presents NFL Draft plans to Door County as plans progress

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — We're less than 300 days from the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and Door County is finding ways to benefit from the buzz.



Green Bay officials met with Destination Door County leadership to discuss draft plans.



Hospitality and transportation are among the biggest topics presented.



Appleton, Milwaukee, and Door County are places where a majority of visitors will stay as many rooms are already booked in Green Bay.



NFL Draft grounds will stretch roughly from Marlee Ln. to Holmgren Way.

On Friday, Discover Green Bay held a virtual meeting with Destination Door County to discuss how Door County can prepare.

Hospitality and transportation were major topics.

Discover Green Bay said that 80% of hotel rooms near Lambeau Field are already booked by the NFL and says that many visitors will stay in Door County, the Fox Cities, and Milwaukee.

Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay marketing and communication vice president, said more visitors will help Door County businesses.

"Visitors can expect a little bit of a different experience in Door County. There's way fewer brand-name hotels, they're more boutique. Definitely a lot of outdoor recreation," Meisner said. "So, if you're looking to do some of those things, that's definitely a place to look to see if there's availability during the Draft."

Discover Green Bay says more than 300 buses will be needed in Brown County for shuttle services.

They say Appleton and Milwaukee are setting up their own shuttle services. Door County officials say they're working on that too.

Discover Green Bay says a hospitality playbook, progress reports, and tips for business growth will be provided to Door County.

Nick Meisner says that once the draft is over, Discover Green Bay is looking to possibly launch a campaign to bring more visitors here for more than just football.

