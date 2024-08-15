Up for sale: Local sports bar available for purchase, owner planning retirement

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Pauly G's Sports Bar is now up for sale.



Video shows Pauly G's owner, Paul Koehn, reflecting on his time at the bar.



The property opened in 1948 and has many names.



Koehn said there's a lot of interest and plans on officially once they find a buyer.

Paul Koehn has been working at Pauly G's for more than four decades, starting as a part-time worker in high school, to owning the place in 2008.

The building has been around since 1948 and has gone through a variety of names.

"I have customers that have been here since my day one and they're still customers," Koehn said.

Koehn kept it simple when explaining his decision to put the property up for sale.

It will allow him to spend more time with family.

"You work so hard all the time it's like, 'What's going on next week? What's going on tomorrow," Koehn said. "You're so busy with that all the time, you go 'Where did the month go?' 'Where did the year go?"

Memories, he says, will always live on.

"I'm sure I'll cry when it's gone," Koehn said. "I had dream I was hugging all the walls one day ... It's been my life you know?"

Koehn said there has been a lot of interest to buy the property.

He says once there's a deal that will be his official end to his time here at the Pauly G's

You can check out the property listingby clicking here.