Two NE Wisconsin construction companies fined in worker death at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining two Northeast Wisconsin construction companies in connection to a worker who died at Lambeau Field.

The worker who died was an employee of Mavid Construction, a subcontractor of Miron Construction.

The employee got trapped at the stadium in a work accident in June.

Online records from OSHA show Miron Construction is facing $18,976 in fines. Mavid Construction is being penalized $15,626.

Records show all the citations are associated with pinch-point and electric dumbwaiter hazards.

Miron Construction provided NBC 26 the following statement:

"Miron Construction recently received a notice from OSHA regarding the incident that occurred on the Lambeau Field project site on June 15, 2023. We have been working with the proper officials and will continue following their established and trusted processes as we are committed to providing safe and productive project sites for all our team members. Miron has a longstanding rapport with OSHA and we expect that to continue." Miron Construction

We also contacted Mavid Construction for comment and are waiting to hear back.