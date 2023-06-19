Lambeau Field construction worker dies from injuries

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A construction worker who got trapped at Lambeau Field due to a work accident on Thursday, June 15, has died from his injuries.

The worker was an employee at Mavid Construction who was critically injured while working at Lambeau Field. Mavid Construction says the carpenter died due to his injuries on Saturday, June 17.

Mavid states the worker was a second-generation employee who worked alongside his father and brother at Mavid Construction.

A statement from Mavid reads, "As a family-owned company, this loss has truly impacted us all. Our main concern is for the well-being of our employee's family, our team members who were on the project site, and our entire team who worked with this employee. His decision to be an organ donor will save many lives."

A statement from Miron Construction Co., Inc. reads, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy."

The Green Bay Packers gave the following statement following the news of the passing of the worker, "The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time.”

The name of the worker has not been released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

