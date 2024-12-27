Travelers stuck after dense fog cancels flights to and from Northeast Wisconsin airports

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — The fog around Northeast Wisconsin is so dense, it’s like a wall. And for that very reason, flights aren’t risking landing in these conditions. That’s also leaving many travelers around the region stranded.



The fog here is so thick, it’s like a wall. And for that very reason, flights aren’t risking landing in these conditions. That’s also leaving many travelers around the region stranded.

I met Charlie Stevenson, a stranded traveler, who told me, “Looks like I’m gonna be here for another couple hours.” I found him sitting alone in the quiet terminal. He wasn’t flying; he was waiting for a girlfriend. “She could have stayed in Chicago and flown in tomorrow, but there’s, you know, another 400 miles of driving for me, so,” he explained.

Her scheduled arrival was 10:08 this morning. “I was worried because I was running late,” he said. “I got here about 10:20 and then things went downhill from there.”

Stevenson is now playing the waiting game, as are many travelers around the region. Even one of our camera operators, Joey, had his flight back to Green Bay canceled.

The fog is also affecting operations at Appleton International Airport. As of 5 p.m. Central Time, four arriving flights had been canceled at Austin Straubel and six flights were nixed at Appleton, according to the airports’ flight status webpages. Numerous departing flights at both airports were also scrubbed or delayed.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until noon on Friday.

Stevenson, who flew for about 30 years, knows about these conditions. “A lot of the stuff I flew wasn’t as slick, shiny, new and sophisticated as these guys are running,” he said. “Even as a pilot it’s hard on your nerves trying to get in when it’s that bad.”

As of 10 p.m., 11 arrivals and 10 departures have been canceled at Appleton, and five arrivals and five departures have been canceled at Austin Straubel. It seems that many will just have to ride it out.