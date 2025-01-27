Titletown to Bellevue: An exclusive look inside the historic church finding its new home

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In Summer 2024, Bellevue Baptist Church went through a major change.

The church vacated its former site near Lambeau field, moved across town and changed its name. Now, it's finally opening its doors again and turning the page to a new chapter this weekend.

Video shows an inside look inside Bellevue Baptist Church, formerly Beth Haven Baptist Church.



The church used to be located next to Lambeau Field before the church's land was purchased by the Packers in 2019.



Video shows the tent that the church temporarily held services inside of as construction persisted.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This Sunday, Jan. 26, will mark a monumental milestone for Bellevue Baptist Church — A new home on the city's east side.

Everybody's got plenty of room to spread out here now," Pastor Greg Kummer said. "Things come together, all come together for His good and His glory."

Formerly called Beth Haven Baptist Church, it was previously located just steps away from Lambeau Field, which was a spot Pastor Kummer said the church called home for nearly 40 years.

In 2019, the Packers bought the land and gave the church five years to find a new home.

After demolition at Lambeau Field, the church moved services temporarily under at tent and under a new name: Bellevue Baptist Church.

"That tent being outside actually drew some folks that would just be out for a morning walk, walking their dogs, stopping and saying 'Huh, what's happening there?"

Pastor Kummer said the church was expected to be complete by the start of the holiday season, but he said the church ran into some construction delays.

He said it's a moment they've all prayed and waited for — that is finally coming to life.

"This whole change has been a big change in a way for me," JR Kummer, Church Administrative Officer and son of Pastor Kummer, said.

JR grew up in the church. Video shows Kummer looking back at videos of the church demolition.

While watching, he recalled fond memories.

"It's crazy but its a huge change and its a change we needed at this time for the church," JR said.

Even with the old memories, Pastor Kummer and JR said the new space allows them to welcome more people.

"In french, Bellevue means beautiful view and I believe that's a wonderful thought both on the map, physically where we are, but there's a beautiful view of the Kingdom of God and that's what we're here to represent and promote," Kummer said.

The church plans to use the main sanctuary area as a multipurpose room.

The official next chapter begins at its 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday.