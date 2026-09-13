GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Fans packed Titletown in Green Bay on Sunday to watch the Packers open their season on the road against the Vikings in Minnesota — marking only the second time the district has hosted a watch party for a Packers road game.

Stephanie Blavat-Vesely, who works in Green Bay Packers partnerships, helped organize the event.

"We're excited to welcome fans into Titletown," Blavat-Vesely said.

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Titletown hosts watch party for Packers season opener against the Vikings

The first watch party of its kind was held when the Packers played in Brazil.

"The last time we hosted one was when the Packers played in Brazil," Blavat-Vesely said.

With the season opener underway, Blavat-Vesely said confidence was running high.

"I'm excited for a Packers win. We're going to win today — I'm manifesting it," Blavat-Vesely said.

Even with the team out of town, two familiar faces helped keep the Packers spirit alive in Green Bay. Former players Evan Smith and Super Bowl XLV champion Jarrett Bush stopped by to take photos, sign autographs and share their expectations for the season.

Smith, a former Packers center and guard, said the roster is in a strong position heading into the new year.

"I feel good. Watching them in the preseason, and getting to see a few practices, I think from a roster standpoint they're in a better position than they've been the last couple years," Smith said.

For Bush, the biggest question of the season centers on quarterback Jordan Love.

"At the quarterback position, obviously, Jordan Love — what's the next step for him? What does finishing games look like?" Bush said.

Bush said that question carries extra weight after the Packers blew a big lead against the Bears in last season's playoff exit.

"There's still a sour taste in your mouth from how last season ended. But this is a new chapter, a new year. I'm curious — and optimistic — to see how they respond," Bush said.

The Packers' first regular season home game at Lambeau Field is Thursday, Sept. 24.

