Timeless tunes in Titletown: Packers fans celebrating Kickoff Weekend

Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul featured in free concert Saturday evening.



The concert was held in the Lambeau parking lot with a sea of fans in attendance.



On Sunday, the Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 8 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at noon.

Kickoff weekend once again brought flocks of people together for a night of music and excitement for the Packers home opener.

"It's a good time, I love it down here," Keely Reiter, longtime Packers and Stone Temple Pilots fan, said. "The Packers are amazing, I love it, I feel the history. This all behind me wasn't here when I was a kid, but I love it and it's nice to see."

Reiter said she has been seeing big events like these happen more frequently in recent years.

The Saturday festivities featured rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul for a free concert in the Lambeau parking lot.

Packers fan, Dan Vandermeuse, was there with his family. He said everyone is there to simply have a good time.

"It's a lot of fun. I mean it's a free event, we love live music so getting the kids out here, you can't beat it," Vandermeuse said. "It's a good turn out, everyone's having fun, yeah you can't beat that."

