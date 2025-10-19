GREEN BAY (NBC26) — An estimated 3,000 people participated in Green Bay's "No Kings" protest on Saturday, joining over 2,500 demonstrations across the country aimed at standing against authoritarianism and strengthening civic engagement.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Thousands gather in Green Bay for 'No Kings' protest

Thousands of protesters marched down East Walnut Street in downtown Green Bay as part of the peaceful demonstration.

"I wanted to feel like I was doing something, rather than sitting at home and being frustrated watching TV at night," said Rose Anne Stoia of De Pere.

Rally organizer Wanda Sieber said Saturday's event was larger than the first No Kings rally held in June.

"We want Congress to show up and do what they're supposed to do, we want the president to just do his job and not take over everybody else's job," Sieber said.

Sieber said for many, Saturday was their first protest.

"Being involved in this grassroots is something new for them, it's taking people out of their comfort zone but they feel compelled to do it," Sieber said.

Local leaders participated in the demonstration, including congressional candidate Mark Scheffler.

"It's a love the Constitution and love America rally. The thing that is so beautiful about our country is that we are guaranteed liberty and rights by the Constitution and the biggest of those to air grievances against our government and that's exactly what we're doing today," Scheffler said.

The protest remained peaceful throughout, with some speakers addressing the crowd at the courthouse before participants returned to Joannes Park.

"I'm one of millions of people in the United States, but if you don't speak up it'll stay the same. And I want it to change, and I don't like what's going on right now," Stoia said.

The Green Bay demonstration was one of nine No Kings protests held across northeast Wisconsin on Saturday.