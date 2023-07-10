Thoughts LLC merging disability appreciation, mental health awareness

GREEN BAY — For the past 7 years, Lance Arnold, CEO and owner of his company called Thoughts LLC, has strived to do one thing: Help the community.

Located on Broadway Avenue, Thoughts LLC does just that starting with only a handful of clients to now more than 50 clients.

“Most of our members have some disability to them," Arnold said. "We have clients that are non-verbal (people). So a lot of hands on things and a lot of just mentoring with our and teaching them how to be safe in our community.”

Arnold also had a goal to surround clients with staff who feel led to serve and coach.

Demonte Oliver is one of those staff members who finds joy in serving those in need. He credits his early experience in serving the local community in influencing his coaching style at Thoughts.

“It’s a calling for sure. I was working at the Boys and Girls Club. I had the experience, learned how to be a mentor and professional there so when I transitioned here it was pretty much translatable," Oliver said. "So, I took my work there and translated it here and wanted to leave a big impact on the people when I’m done working with the people and making sure they know who I am."

Oliver oversees services inside the company building where other staff members work with clients on social skills and develop a safe, open space for them.

The company also has a department that serves people at their homes.

“What we do here really can’t be taught in the classroom," Oliver said. "We really go off people’s passion when they come in right way we can tell who’s passionate about the people they serve and the energy."

Aside from a section for non-verbals, there is also an area for those on a more advanced level.

“(We do) a lot of team building, a lot of social skills, so we talk about everyday from day living to current affairs, how to live, behavioral modifications and all," Arnold said.

After a day filled with a activities and conversation, staff members take clients out for a field trip. On Thursday, the group traveled to Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Due to the continued increase in clientele, the group is preparing to move closer downtown into a larger business space.

Arnold hopes to expand the company's service to working with those who are homeless and tending to elderly people.