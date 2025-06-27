'There's pros and cons to it,' city approves plans for 41 new homes in high-traffic area

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Neighbors on Green Bay's east side are concerned a new subdivision might bring more traffic to what they say is an already busy street.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Green Bay's common council has approved plans to put more than 40 homes in the now wooded are behind me, extending this gravel dead end road. I'm your green bay neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos and some neighbors have concerns about more traffic coming to the area.

Get a bird's-eye view of the spot where homes will be built below:

"This is a very high-traffic area," Adam Zelten said. He lives right next door to the future home of Pines Cottages, a neighborhood of 41 mostly two-bedroom, single-family homes. The future development is on the city's east side, just off Danz Avenue and Deuchert Street.

"A couple winters ago someone must have lost control in the middle of the night," Zelten said.

He says the driver ran over the stop sign outside his home and the tree which once stood in his front yard.

"If they had gone any further they would have literally went into my bedroom," Zelten said.

Cindy Schwalbe's home is right across the street from the planned entrance and exit to the new subdivision.

"I'm just going to be waiting for the first car to slide through that intersection and end up in my living room," Schawalbe said during public comment at Tuesday's common council meeting and asked for a traffic study before the project was approved.

"The whole neighborhood, we lose our mailbox on a weekly basis," she said.

When Zelten first head about the project, he wasn't immediately against it, saying a paved road might be nice. But, ultimately, more homes means more traffic

"There's pros and cons to it," he said.

The developer building the homes did not answer our requests for comment in time for the airing of this story. At the last common council meeting city officials said the department of public works could require a traffic study be done for the project.