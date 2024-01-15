The McCarthy Bowl: The history of Mike McCarthy Way ahead of playoff reunion

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy faced his former team, Green Bay Packers, for the second time since his 2018 departure.



Former Green Bay mayor, Jim Schmitt, talks about his bond with McCarhy and the process of naming Mike McCarthy Way.



Video shows Mike McCarthy Way in the Legends District near Lambeau Field. McCarthy has the second-most wins (135) in franchise history.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has called AT&T Stadium home since 2020.

The former packers head coach coach now looks to a playoff reunion being on the opposite sideline as the Green Bay Packers.

"He's a great coach, great guy and I'm glad we have a street named after him," Former Green Bay mayor, Jim Scmitt, said.

Former mayor Schmitt considers coach McCarthy a friend.

"I think coach McCarthy is one of those coaches who was not only good on the field but was just a great community citizen off the field," Schmitt said.

As the Packers prepare to face the McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, it will be the second time facing the Green & Gold since his 2018 Green Bay departure.

McCarthy coached the Packers for 13 seasons, which included a 2011 Super Bowl win.

He has the second most wins (135) as a coach behind Curly Lambeau.

Schmitt sais it was also McCarthy's service off the field that cemented his legacy.

"To honor him with a street sign was not only for winning the Super Bowl but for just being Mr. Green Bay and I thought was appropriate," Schmitt said,

Mike McCarthy Way was made official in July 2014.

"Coach McCarthy was very humble, you know, big guy, tough guy, but kind of got pretty emotional at the event and was choked up about it," Schmitt said.

Schmitt added that McCarthy still visits Green Bay during the off-season.

He also said there was a lot of discussion with other neighborhoods about the location of Mike McCarthy Way, but McCarthy preferred to be in the Legends District with other Packer greats.