The journey to her dreams: Local businesswoman secures first downtown restaurant location

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A tablespoon of passion and a heaping cup of faith leads a local businesswoman to conquer her dreams despite the odds.

The video shows the newest cheesecake bakery opening its doors in downtown Green Bay.



FiveThumbsUp, the cheesecake business, used to be stationed at The Cannery before the Test Kitchen closed in March 2024.



The restaurant is located at 240 N Broadway Ave. where another restaurant, Irish Temper, is being constructed.



A dual grand opening for both restaurants will happen sometime this month.



Customers can still visit FiveThumbsUp now to enjoy a variety of pastries.

"It's been a long road," FiveThumbsUp owner, Jill Schultz, said.

For Schultz, this Giving Tuesday is a true gift.

"I've been dreaming about this location for quite a while," Schultz said.

Located on Broadway Ave., Schultz finally found a home for her cheesecake business, FiveThumbsUp.

"To be able to bake for the Green Bay community again — it means a lot to me," Schultz said.

Her shop is located just doors down from her former location at the Cannery Test Kitchen, which closed its door after being open for only eight months.

"Even though it was a disappointing end, there was a lot of benefits that came from it," Schultz said. "My name got out to a lot of people and a lot of people tasted my cheesecake and that brought me to this location."

Schultz says as The Cannery came to an end, she was looking to take the next step in moving her business into its own location

After months of work, she says the building at 240 N Broadway Ave. was a done deal.

Construction next door is also underway for a new Irish pub, Irish Temper.

Jill's husband, Aaron, said it's been a long process.

"Faith in God also helps with that though, too," Aaron said. "To know that no matter what happens, God's got your back and He's going to work it out for your good."

He says having a front-row seat on Jill's journey is rewarding.

Jill, learned cheesecake recipes for friends and church events, which quickly led to people wanting to buy her product.

"When I have a dream, I really want to follow it and this is just what I wanted to do for a living," Jill said.

Schultz said that she plans to have a grand opening ceremony in partnership with the new Irish Temper sometime in December.

She also dreams of selling pastries at Lambeau Field one day.

In the meantime, customers can stop in now to enjoy sweet pastries in downtown Green Bay.