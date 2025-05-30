'The greatest job on earth,' Inside a police motorcycle training session

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As the weather warms up, we often hear the rumble of motorcycles. At a Green Bay police training session, NBC 26 learned why some cops opt for two wheels instead of four.



Green Bay Police have 14 officers approved to patrol on motorcycles.

The department has four bikes.

Get an inside look at a training session where three officers hone their skills before becoming certified to ride on the jo.b

"Riding eight and a half hours a day, getting paid to ride a Harley ... that's like, the greatest job on earth," Green Bay Police Lt. Solomon Ayres said. Friday, he oversees a nine-day training course for two officers from Green Bay and one from De Pere to patrol with motorcycles.

They learn how to stay safe and in control while following cars and provide backup at high-risk traffic stops.

"Dealing with the drivers who aren't looking for you, who aren't going to see you," Lt. Ayres said when talking about the goals of the training.

He says motorcycles are helpful for crowd control at events like Packers games and can come in handy for pulling over more drivers.

"It's harder to see a motorcycle, obviously, right? But we can use that to our advantage," Lt. Ayres said.

But he says his favorite part is that it makes an officer more approachable.

"Kids see you on a motorcycle, they come running up to you," Ayres said. "All the kids want to sit on the bike."

As fun as they may look, getting on a hog is serious business.

"A lot of the crashes that we see are either from improper braking or too much speed," Green Bay Traffic Sgt. Sean Hamill said. He said all motorcycle riders should, of course, be properly licensed. Even experienced riders could benefit from taking a training course to brush up on skills, Sgt. Hamill said.

"A lot of the crashes, the injuries could be avoided that we see," Sgt. Hamill said.

To help avoid those injuries, the sergeant suggests wearing long pants, gloves, and a protective jacket. In Wisconsin, riders are not required by law to wear a helmet. However, the Green Bay Police recommend that every rider wear one that has been approved by the Department of Transportation.